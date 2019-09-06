Meeder Asset Management Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Position by $2.28 Million; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Value Rose While Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased by $2.86 Million Its Holding

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 68,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.56M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 809,246 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 8,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 33,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 1.84 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $85.53M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.