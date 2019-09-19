Meeder Asset Management Has Lifted Paccar (PCAR) Holding; Last Week AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Coverage

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 114.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 49,545 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 92,865 shares with $6.66 million value, up from 43,320 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $24.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 1.04M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Holdings has $20 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 40.29% above currents $11.17 stock price. AMC Entertainment Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMC in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.94M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 12,552 shares. 37,619 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 18,242 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.02% or 9,437 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 35,913 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1.31 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Blackrock invested in 0.08% or 27.31 million shares. Ww Investors accumulated 4.80M shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 65,890 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co invested in 0.22% or 26,502 shares. 12 were accumulated by Trustmark State Bank Trust Department.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 0.82% above currents $70.75 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, July 2. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 1,792 shares to 491 valued at $83,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 51,150 shares and now owns 10,399 shares. Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 1.18% less from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,144 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.04 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 35,710 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 5.12M shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 691,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 3.54M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Creative Planning invested in 44,032 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0% or 219,449 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.04 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 177,525 shares.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 1.91 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and; 19/04/2018 – ‘The Snowman Trek’ Follows Four Ultra-Athletes Challenging an Impossible Himalayan Record, in Cinemas Nationwide May 17 Only; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Co Signs Agreement With AMC; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first Saudi cinema for 35 years; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 08/03/2018 – Hometown Source: AMC President Susan Morris comments on budget forecast; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 14, BOARD APPOINTED MAOJUN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING