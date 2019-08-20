Meeder Asset Management Has Lifted Its Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Position; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Boosted by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) by 401.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 6,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 152,170 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 124.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 20,796 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 8.07M shares traded or 67.75% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 337,997 shares to 55,358 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,634 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

More notable recent Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Electric Announces August 2019 Events With the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lincoln Electric Completes Purchase of the Controlling Stake in Askaynak – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend Nasdaq:LECO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.