Meeder Asset Management Has Increased Rayonier (RYN) Position By $472,050; GOLDMONEY ORDINARY SHARES (XAUMF) Sellers Decreased By 1.34% Their Shorts

GOLDMONEY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) had a decrease of 1.34% in short interest. XAUMF’s SI was 413,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.34% from 418,700 shares previously. With 35,000 avg volume, 12 days are for GOLDMONEY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s short sellers to cover XAUMF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 1,272 shares traded. Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 71.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 15,735 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 37,795 shares with $1.14M value, up from 22,060 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 56,257 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity. $52,683 worth of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was bought by Wiltshire Andrew G. on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,754 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 3.04M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Stifel Finance holds 0% or 62,293 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 1,125 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 23,038 shares. 7,000 are owned by Bluestein R H. 2.37M were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 115,313 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 7,427 are owned by Qs Investors. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 10,761 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Com holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 33,100 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 7.55% above currents $28.36 stock price. Rayonier had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) rating on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 51,150 shares to 10,399 valued at $891,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) stake by 7,695 shares and now owns 2,476 shares. Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was reduced too.

GoldMoney Inc. operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. The company has market cap of $136.11 million. The firm operates through Wealth, Network, and Schiff Gold divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold.

