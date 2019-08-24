Meeder Asset Management Has Increased Kb Home (KBH) Holding; Yum China Holdings (YUMC) SI Decreased By 2.82%

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 2063.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 29,379 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 30,803 shares with $745,000 value, up from 1,424 last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.88 million shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) had a decrease of 2.82% in short interest. YUMC’s SI was 6.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.82% from 6.73M shares previously. With 3.03 million avg volume, 2 days are for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s short sellers to cover YUMC’s short positions. The SI to Yum China Holdings Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 2.31 million shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q ADJ EPS 53C; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.04 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

Among 2 analysts covering Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yum China Holdings has $48.6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.30’s average target is 13.46% above currents $42.57 stock price. Yum China Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 3.74% above currents $28.09 stock price. KB Home had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 27. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

