Meeder Asset Management Has Increased Cummins (CMI) Holding; Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sellers Decreased By 2.3% Their Shorts

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. MXC’s SI was 21,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 21,700 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s short sellers to cover MXC’s short positions. The SI to Mexco Energy Corporation’s float is 2.04%. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.0547 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9353. About 1,107 shares traded. Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) has declined 25.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 27.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 10,750 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 49,209 shares with $8.43 million value, up from 38,459 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $162.19. About 43,389 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Roosevelt Grp Inc accumulated 4,211 shares. 1,239 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 80,000 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 42,270 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 1,650 are held by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.2% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1.33M shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 5,543 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Srb holds 2,999 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated owns 559 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 301,944 shares. Toth Advisory has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 3,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 5,123 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.73% or 2.64 million shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 18,247 shares to 121,567 valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 14,625 shares and now owns 13,545 shares. Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -0.73% below currents $162.19 stock price. Cummins had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CMI in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral” rating. Evercore downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.07 million. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Mexco Energy Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 18,363 shares or 79.75% less from 90,688 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 3,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC). Panagora Asset Management invested in 1,997 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 12,000 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MEXCO ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2019 AND PLANS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PROPERTIES – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Financial Results for First Quarter and Development of Properties – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mexco Energy Corp. – MarketWatch” on October 14, 2017. More interesting news about Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Oil and Gas Drilling Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Horizons ETFs Rebalances Marijuana-Focused ETFs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.