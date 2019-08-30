Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Extended Stay America (STAY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 23,779 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 34,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 2,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 37,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 109,439 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 42,792 shares to 73,125 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 33,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 72 shares. Marco Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 64,214 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,249 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 681,822 shares. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) holds 64,710 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 6,875 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 417,379 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 224,339 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 2.64 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 35,000 shares. Cypress Capital Gp has 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 5,394 shares. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 78,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Co, Colorado-based fund reported 173,119 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Llc has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ci Invs has 474,655 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Brown Advisory has invested 0.17% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 148,519 shares in its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Co holds 4.43M shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Penn Mngmt reported 386,587 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested in 1.03 million shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 552,560 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 36,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0% or 37,501 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Financial Architects accumulated 0.05% or 1,610 shares.