Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased Its Icu Medical (ICUI) Stake; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)’s Sentiment Is 2.14

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 62 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 29 decreased and sold their stakes in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 47.68 million shares, up from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dynavax Technologies Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 22 Increased: 45 New Position: 17.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) stake by 80.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 1,267 shares as Icu Medical Inc (ICUI)’s stock declined 9.94%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 308 shares with $74,000 value, down from 1,575 last quarter. Icu Medical Inc now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $247.26. About 76,746 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $247.91 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation for 1.71 million shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has 0.24% invested in the company for 285,000 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Endurant Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 41,288 shares.

Analysts await Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Dynavax Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 2.11M shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 13/04/2018 – DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CLIMBS 13% POST-MARKET; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax: HEPLISAV-B Now Meets Critical Reimbursement Requirement for Many Insurance Plans; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,049 are owned by Jupiter Asset. Stevens Capital Management Lp has 3,603 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 4,400 shares. 4,302 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 296,033 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Brinker has 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). First Fincl Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 200 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 22,127 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.3% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 6 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity. SWINNEY ROBERT S sold 1,500 shares worth $363,285.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) stake by 3,040 shares to 4,127 valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 12,496 shares and now owns 13,787 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.23 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.