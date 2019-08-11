Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake; Hightower Advisors Cut Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 39.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 9,536 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 14,671 shares with $6.74M value, down from 24,207 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $29.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 263,276 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 82.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 10,398 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 2,257 shares with $255,000 value, down from 12,655 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $27.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Rowan Cos Plc (NYSE:RDC) stake by 43,613 shares to 79,693 valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 5,757 shares and now owns 89,318 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bankshares reported 582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ww Invsts has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2.22M shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability has 38,656 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company invested in 44,089 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Thomas White Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Stephens Ar reported 31,185 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 13,044 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 11,400 shares. Johnson Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5,523 shares. Hl Svcs Lc invested in 0.05% or 30,224 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 683,053 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,257 shares.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 17.80 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is -0.81% below currents $115.33 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $106 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity. The insider Wynne Sarah bought $4,319.

Among 9 analysts covering Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transdigm Group Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Vertical Research. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 64,619 shares. 43 are owned by Parkside Retail Bank And Tru. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Lc has 0.13% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Colony Ltd reported 6,100 shares. Pension Serv has 0.1% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 58,193 shares. Ca owns 12,307 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lone Pine Lc reported 1.66 million shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Chevy Chase invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Churchill Mngmt Corp has invested 0.25% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 149,572 shares. Da Davidson & Communications holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 439 shares. Jmg Financial invested in 568 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 150,819 shares to 234,819 valued at $35.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 309,642 shares and now owns 311,642 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.