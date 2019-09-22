Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Its Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Position by $2.21 Million; Capital International Investors Has Increased Hubspot (HUBS) Holding

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 221,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.31 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.22 million shares traded or 87.57% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 10,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 10,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 21,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.