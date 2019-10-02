Meeder Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Polyone (POL) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Its Stake by $761,608 as Market Value Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 155.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.67. About 234,627 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 24,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 160,287 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 135,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 411,548 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 393,924 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $173.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.