Meeder Asset Management Has Boosted Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake; Kinder Morgan (KMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) stake by 365.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 13,268 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 16,902 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 3,634 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc now has $13.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.77. About 793,166 shares traded or 48.65% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 404 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 315 sold and trimmed stakes in Kinder Morgan Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.36 billion shares, up from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kinder Morgan Inc in top ten positions increased from 40 to 43 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 65 Reduced: 250 Increased: 314 New Position: 90.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -7.17% below currents $168.77 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 32,584 shares to 8,106 valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1.

Richmond Hill Investments Llc holds 20.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. for 1.22 million shares.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $46.42 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada divisions. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

The stock increased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 13.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $501.30M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

