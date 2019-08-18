Meeder Asset Management Cut Its Position in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) by $609,792 as Stock Declined; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Its Holding by $429,462

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 81.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 541 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 2,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 644,279 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 5,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 9,222 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 14,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 485,056 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Domino’s Pizza Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Domino’s® Weeklong Carryout Special Brings the Work of Family-Owned Farms to Your Table – PRNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Domino’s Pizza’s (NYSE:DPZ) Impressive 285% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s Pizza -8% after comparable sales miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Pizza Is Losing Slices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 5,362 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 17,843 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.05% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Dupont Cap Management holds 24,281 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.11% or 12,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 1,880 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 15,736 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 16,966 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.44% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 83,691 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 8,238 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,155 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.5% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 2,498 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 127,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,757 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Sei Invests reported 0.03% stake.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6,951 shares to 11,546 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 11,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.51 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 76,265 shares. Caxton Associate LP invested 0.07% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 70 are owned by West Oak Lc. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cim Inv Mangement holds 5,091 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 7,614 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,226 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 14,682 shares. Invesco Ltd has 567,036 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Service Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 27,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com owns 57,479 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Jack in the Box (JACK) August 60 and 70 puts are active into EPS and outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Danger looms for stocks deep into next year, investor Jack Ablin warns – CNBC” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel: Amid Low Expectations, Jack In The Box Is Now A Buy – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 4,258 shares to 19,143 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 476,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).