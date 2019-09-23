Meeder Asset Management Cut Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 119 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 124 decreased and sold their holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 59.73 million shares, down from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Texas Roadhouse Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 82 Increased: 82 New Position: 37.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 80.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 609 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 143 shares with $75,000 value, down from 752 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $530.85. About 115,565 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. $2.65 million worth of stock was sold by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 12.56% above currents $530.85 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 22. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 56.23 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates full-service casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates and franchises its restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse name. It has a 24.45 P/E ratio. It also operates sports restaurants under the BubbaÂ’s 33 name.

The stock increased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 248,557 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.96 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.