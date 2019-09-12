Meeder Asset Management Cut By $433,180 Its Global Brass & Copper Holdings (BRSS) Position; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Sentiment Is 1.29

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 121 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 94 reduced and sold positions in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The funds in our database reported: 41.96 million shares, down from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Grand Canyon Education Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 83 New Position: 38.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) stake by 92.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 9,845 shares as Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)’s stock 0.00%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 770 shares with $34,000 value, down from 10,615 last quarter. Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc now has $965.70 million valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 84.96% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.95% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for 201,072 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.11 million shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 14,500 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 244,319 shares.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 40,623 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.11 million for 23.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. It has a 22.55 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 9,202 shares to 31,756 valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,521 shares and now owns 15,214 shares. Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) was raised too.

