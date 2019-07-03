Meeder Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Viacom (VIAB); Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $533,109 as Market Value Declined

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 143,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 23,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,285 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 70,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 1.73 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 20/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIA); 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 24/04/2018 – VIA: Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Viacom slides more than 5.7% after CBS sues both firm’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,267 shares to 308 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 28,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,310 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : CMCSA, QQQ, VIAB, COST, FLEX, MGI – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom Announces Revised Presentation Time at the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,804 were reported by Roberts Glore And Company Il. Albert D Mason accumulated 5,058 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Cleararc Cap stated it has 4,148 shares. First Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colonial holds 0.52% or 10,939 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 1.22% or 3,155 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has 1,045 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Keybank Association Oh has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 67,587 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 182,577 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 21,610 shares. Bath Savings Trust invested in 1.3% or 24,792 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Report Sheds Light on Health Care’s ‘Hidden’ Epidemic – Hospital Drug Diversion – and its Role in the Opioid Crisis – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Announces Early Tender Results – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.