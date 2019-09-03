Meeder Asset Management Boosted Kimco Realty (KIM) Stake by $483,210 as Valuation Rose; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Holder Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $822,242

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 15,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 80,180 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 95,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 12.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 26,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 48,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, up from 21,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 3.52M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimco Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “At What Price Is Kimco A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Kimco’s Development Strategy Work in an E-Commerce Age? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 9.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

