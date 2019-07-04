Meeder Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Price Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Share Price Rose, Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lowered Holding by $360,939

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.10 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 24,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 141,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CarMax Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 474 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 5,176 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.03% or 10.72 million shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 347,509 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.14% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.14M shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 32,050 shares. 422,175 are held by Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt. Needham Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.5% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,375 shares. 410 were reported by Cwm Lc. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 0.56% or 24,535 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 29,588 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.64M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 60,119 shares to 4,066 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Microsoft and Oracle Team Up to Challenge Amazon – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Cloud Business Momentum Makes Us Revise Our Fair Value Estimate Upward – Forbes” with publication date: June 21, 2019.