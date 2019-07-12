Meeder Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $2.02 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lifted by $922,521 Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 4.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 80,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 170,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 1.39 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,659 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. 17,944 were reported by Truepoint Inc. Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Franklin Resource invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Aqr Lc holds 0.06% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Royal London Asset holds 266,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 0.04% or 6,524 shares. 1.48 million were reported by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ftb Incorporated owns 22,362 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Regions Financial holds 22,360 shares. Asset One holds 370,680 shares. 1,037 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Co.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 8,471 shares to 1,593 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 7,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,250 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third identifies Southeastern markets itâ€™s targeting for growth – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prosperity Bancshares to Buy LegacyTexas Financial for $2.1B – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.