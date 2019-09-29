Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Holding Held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Usca Ria Lowered Position by $2.59 Million

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 141.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 11,958 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 4,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 57,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 161,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 0.99% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 25.69M shares. Kansas-based Meritage Management has invested 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Corp In holds 11,700 shares. Bb&T Secs has 592,891 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Regal Investment holds 0.41% or 45,838 shares. Moreover, Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,137 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ashfield Capital Ltd Company accumulated 25,794 shares. Hightower Service Lta reported 16,852 shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 46,528 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The California-based Rnc Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.62% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,116 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,879 shares to 12,571 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 27,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.