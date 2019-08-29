Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Its Position by $599,690; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 58.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 6,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 11,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 3.85M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 16,486 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 5.77M shares traded or 81.86% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 242 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,431 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

