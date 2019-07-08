Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 (MDT) Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Raised Its Position; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Position by $437,426

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 143,384 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 (MDT) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,798 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 9,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 1.75 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R)

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares to 66,608 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Thematic Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 490,359 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 901 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Btc Management has invested 0.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aviance Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,851 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 2,200 shares. Bancorporation Of The West has 0.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,747 shares. Azimuth Limited Company accumulated 0.23% or 38,260 shares. Utah Retirement reported 255,709 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 8.44M shares or 0.33% of the stock. 1.78M were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 2.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jefferies Gp Ltd owns 92,243 shares. Cornerstone Invest Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 734,731 shares. Cidel Asset Inc holds 215,235 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Markston Interest Ltd Llc owns 172,761 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 54,063 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 487,299 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,180 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 92,788 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 232,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 154,670 shares. Sei invested in 71,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 91 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.02% or 21,148 shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 10,466 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. 8,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH, worth $441,923. The insider LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold 3,261 shares worth $181,609. $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14. $424,000 worth of stock was sold by SMITH ALBERT E on Wednesday, January 9.