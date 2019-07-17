Medtronic Plc Reg (MDT) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Its Stake by $11.97 Million as Stock Price Declined; Trex Company (TREX) Shares Declined While Aurora Investment Counsel Trimmed Position

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 28,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 487,025 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Reg (MDT) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 131,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,842 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 300,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 4.77M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

