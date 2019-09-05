Medtronic Plc (Put) (MDT) Holding Lifted by Jefferies Group Llc; Timpani Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Amedisys Com (AMED)

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) by 117.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 21,495 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Put) (MDT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 69,200 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.64. About 317,441 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Hsbc Pcl has 26,879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 57,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 14,300 shares. Quantbot Techs LP owns 2,868 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 901,902 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 5,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Hanseatic Svcs stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 40,056 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 19,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 17,000 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 23,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,693 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0.07% or 19,229 shares. Aspen Inv Management reported 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pggm has 0.26% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 555,262 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 35,269 were reported by Usca Ria. 610,928 were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com has 0.7% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 199,702 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A invested 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Martin Management Ltd Com owns 3,662 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hodges Management invested in 6,225 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Inc invested 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Oh holds 8,274 shares. 25,165 are held by Miller Investment Ltd Partnership. Proshare Ltd Liability accumulated 1.10M shares.

