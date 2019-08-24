Medtronic plc (MDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Since Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 94 4.64 N/A 3.40 29.96 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 3.55 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Medtronic plc and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 4 6 2.60 Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.04% for Medtronic plc with average target price of $111.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84% of Medtronic plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year Medtronic plc had bullish trend while Itamar Medical Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Medtronic plc beats Itamar Medical Ltd.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.