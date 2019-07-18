Medtronic plc (MDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

We are comparing Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 91 4.45 N/A 3.75 23.54 IRadimed Corporation 24 6.46 N/A 0.52 44.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Medtronic plc and IRadimed Corporation. IRadimed Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Medtronic plc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Medtronic plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than IRadimed Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medtronic plc and IRadimed Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Medtronic plc is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. In other hand, IRadimed Corporation has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medtronic plc are 2.4 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor IRadimed Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. IRadimed Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Medtronic plc and IRadimed Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Medtronic plc’s average target price is $104.44, while its potential upside is 3.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of Medtronic plc shares and 23.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.82% 1.61% -2.65% -6.45% 2.43% -2.96% IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68%

For the past year Medtronic plc’s stock price has smaller decline than IRadimed Corporation.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.