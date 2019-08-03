Medtronic plc (MDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 92 4.49 N/A 3.40 29.96 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medtronic plc and EDAP TMS S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Medtronic plc is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. EDAP TMS S.A.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Medtronic plc and EDAP TMS S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Medtronic plc is $104.44, with potential upside of 2.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medtronic plc and EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 84% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s shares. Competitively, EDAP TMS S.A. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year Medtronic plc’s stock price has smaller growth than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors EDAP TMS S.A.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.