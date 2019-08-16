Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $544,362; Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $30.93 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50 million, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.73. About 449,975 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,673 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt Counsel Ltd stated it has 25,655 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Limited Com has invested 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Bell Natl Bank has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Strs Ohio accumulated 1.45M shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Advisory Rech Incorporated reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 771 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsr. 3,270 are owned by Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has 438,189 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,446 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive’s da Vinci – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares to 393,977 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.16% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Paloma Partners Management Communication owns 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 14,145 shares. 8,400 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3,294 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 3,301 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP holds 4.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1.04M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 157,197 shares stake. Bainco Intll reported 1.98% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ameriprise Financial has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 442,784 shares. Fidelity Natl accumulated 49,674 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 10,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 3.43 million shares or 5.84% of the stock. Thornburg Investment Mgmt invested in 103,798 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).