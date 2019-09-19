Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Raised by $456,676 Its Stake; Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Shareholder Financial Architects Lowered Stake

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 3,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 21.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 4,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 60,591 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 55,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.52 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,010 shares to 113,970 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,047 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 151,542 shares to 167,102 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 83,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

