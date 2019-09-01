Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Position; Nexus Investment Management Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 11,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,092 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 25,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 818,367 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 33,700 shares to 440,165 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

