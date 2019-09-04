Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose While Armstrong Henry H Associates Lifted Its Holding; Blackstone Group LP Continues to Hold Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 59,238 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 422,068 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 59,614 shares. Brave Asset Management has 1.77% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 91,836 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com owns 20,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. C V Starr And holds 2.81% or 25,000 shares. Lpl Limited Co holds 201,580 shares. Paradigm Management Inc New York owns 41,500 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advisors Llc reported 2,026 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated owns 220 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Management reported 37,802 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tradition Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 5,868 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York accumulated 32,381 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 72,391 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares to 164,175 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13M shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares to 483,981 shares, valued at $67.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,668 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance.