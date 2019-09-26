Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Decreased by $1.94 Million Its Position; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding by $458,005

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 222,479 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 219,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 1.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 48.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 482,430 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F by 24,234 shares to 61,753 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,032 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.