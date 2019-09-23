Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose While Parthenon Has Lifted Position by $558,138; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Maintains Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 20,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 32,680 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 12,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 664,182 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.93. About 1.65 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,377 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 3,548 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs owns 1.18 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.09% or 624,658 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap invested in 0.86% or 27,886 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Tru Co has 0.36% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 39,388 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 70,536 shares. Qs Invsts Limited, a New York-based fund reported 55,832 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 425 shares. Fil Limited owns 171,798 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pension Serv owns 0.11% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 420,268 shares. 98,993 are owned by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. State Bank Of America De accumulated 0.02% or 1.45M shares. First Personal Service invested in 963 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 4,328 shares to 9,238 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,903 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Names John R. Tyson Chief Sustainability Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. – TSN – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,725 shares to 192,452 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.