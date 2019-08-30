Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Position; Cutera (CUTR) Market Value Rose While Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 131,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 604,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 735,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 66,732 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 73,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 386,703 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.22M, up from 313,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.59. About 1.97M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 10,647 shares to 262,461 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 39,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,803 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.77% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation has 1.20 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Capital Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,270 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 32,957 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 901 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Polar Cap Llp holds 243,680 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 10,809 are owned by Caxton Limited Partnership. Telemus Ltd holds 10,925 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fil reported 638,653 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,784 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Everence Mgmt reported 37,626 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 22,900 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 896,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Tier Reit Inc.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity.