Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Position; Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 55,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 585,754 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35M, up from 530,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 52,792 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 42,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries

