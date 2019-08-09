Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose While Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Cut by $27.04 Million Its Holding; As Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Stock Value Declined, Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 297,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551.61M, down from 6.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 5.78 million shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.00M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 461,889 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White reported 7,985 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 262,260 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 32,153 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Chilton Company Ltd Company owns 19,879 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 305,030 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 116,856 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.44M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Boston invested in 8.41 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 5,719 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oakbrook Lc stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 108,422 were accumulated by Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Princeton Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 85,790 shares. D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.41M shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.60B for 21.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 17,546 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $222.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.83M shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22,847 shares to 619,440 shares, valued at $82.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ormat Announces First Geothermal and Solar Hybrid Power Plant – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the SEC BI Rule is a Colossal Failure – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kimco Realty’s (KIM) Q2 FFO as Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Law360.com and their article: “SEC Approves Nasdaq Plan To Raise Reg A+ Standards – Law360” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Regency Centers Acquires Iconic Shopping Center at The Pruneyard – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Chilton Cap Lc has 1.13% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 4,831 were accumulated by Montag A & Assoc Inc. Carlson LP has invested 0.15% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Shell Asset Management holds 13,296 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd Llc reported 408,840 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 167 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Enterprise Fincl Svcs owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 204 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 2,454 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 24,274 shares.