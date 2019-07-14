Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Upped by Envestnet Asset Management Inc; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $11.14 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 655,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.69M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 868,863 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 411,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.99M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.45M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.04M shares. 13,356 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc. Cambridge Co holds 1.42% or 260,220 shares. 26,665 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund. 103,034 were reported by Washington Company. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,912 shares. American Mgmt accumulated 600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 268,271 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wade G W And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,764 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 112,270 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 222,700 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.05% stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.37% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 43,232 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 19,146 shares to 947,599 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 52,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,000 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 531,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 32,806 shares. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 500,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 2,862 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 93,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,602 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 1.61M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 27,450 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc invested in 7.05M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 28,513 shares. Westfield Cap Limited Partnership reported 893,425 shares stake. 2.50 million were reported by Farallon. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 33,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

