Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Increased by Kanawha Capital Management Llc; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Declined, Holder M Holdings Securities Upped Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 64,082 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 57,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.47 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 10,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 225,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 214,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 294,117 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 212,276 shares to 22,201 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 59,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,829 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,134 shares to 13,666 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 6,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,972 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

