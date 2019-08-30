Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Boosted by Tcw Group Inc; Skba Capital Management Maintains Stake in Target (TGT)

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 90,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.29M, up from 911,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 2.60 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 226,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 212,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 4.11M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,300 shares to 65,950 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 81,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,470 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Target (TGT) PT Raised to $120 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 50,213 shares to 197,480 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 26,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,588 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic (MDT) Announces Approval to Start Pivotal Trial to Evaluate New Extended Wear Infusion Set – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.