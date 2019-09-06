Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Upped Its Holding; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $32.25 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 2.24 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 973,324 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.39% stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 2.47 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 7,111 are held by Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.53% or 354,556 shares in its portfolio. 922,612 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Viking Lp holds 7.09M shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,386 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.44% stake. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp invested in 0.03% or 3,107 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc owns 58,566 shares. Beacon Fin reported 6,678 shares stake. 26,113 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company. 189,726 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc. Golub Grp Lc stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,368 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.2% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 347,534 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 1.98M shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 1.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 169,146 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Castleark Mngmt Llc owns 480 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Columbia Asset Management invested in 18,839 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 2,766 shares. City Hldgs has invested 0.79% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.24% or 253,121 shares. Wellington Management Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68.35M shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.6% or 530,786 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.