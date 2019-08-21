Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted Stake; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $2.41 Million Its Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 11.02M shares traded or 128.98% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 1.53 million shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Best Growth Stocks for 2020 and Beyond | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fort Washington Incorporated Oh has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 229,251 shares. Becker accumulated 5,728 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 37,920 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 602,147 shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd Co accumulated 2,828 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 684,253 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc Inc holds 543,737 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 4.44M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,830 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dana Advsrs stated it has 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Essex Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 8,911 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) PT Raised to ‘Street High’ $133 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.