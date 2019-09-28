Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Park National Has Cut Its Stake by $349,394 as Share Value Rose; Oil States International (OIS) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Lifted Position by $682,236 as Stock Declined

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 37,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.20 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 718,294 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 3,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,779 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 34,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 232,822 shares to 639,911 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 40,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,541 shares, and cut its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold OIS shares while 41 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,271 shares to 110,650 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 10,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings.