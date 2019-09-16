Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $352,110; Van Eck Associates Lifted Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $491,820 as Market Valuation Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 5,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,291 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 59,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 119,670 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66 million, up from 116,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.83M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 6.91 million shares to 122.03M shares, valued at $307.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 375,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Financial Bank Pa has invested 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Drexel Morgan And reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Farmers & Merchants holds 0.97% or 180,044 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp holds 24,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.61% stake. Adage Capital Prns Grp Lc has 0.45% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 7.65M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 0.34% or 8,130 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 344,041 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, L S Advsrs Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sterling Management Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Thomas White Int Limited has 18,769 shares.