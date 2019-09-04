Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $27.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Private Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) as Share Value Declined

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 24,126 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 28,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 882,178 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 297,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 6.06M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551.61M, down from 6.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 1.98M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.06 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.