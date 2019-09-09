Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Stake by $8.50 Million; Citigroup Maintains Stake in Iron Mtn New (Put) (IRM)

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (IRM) by 191.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.57M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 93,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 253,121 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.05 million, down from 346,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 161,084 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Inc reported 55,053 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Communication Na owns 69,351 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Ptnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 32,386 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Essex Fincl Service holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 15,460 shares. First Foundation has 297,564 shares. 18,442 were reported by Wills Financial. Comerica State Bank holds 0.34% or 479,840 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.05% stake. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 696,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 309 shares in its portfolio. 35,766 are owned by Raymond James Na.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,906 shares to 45,499 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (Put) (NYSE:USG) by 236,200 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 23,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,984 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (Call) (NYSE:ETN).