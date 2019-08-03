Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $430,885; Anadarko Petroleum (Put) (APC) Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 89,176 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (APC) by 71.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 58,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 82,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire

