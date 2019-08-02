Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Stake by $350,460; United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Viacom (VIAB) Position

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 46,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 638,071 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91 million, up from 591,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ESTIMATES $500M IN SAVINGS BETWEEN 2017, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 17% TO $741 MLN IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 30/05/2018 – The Real End Game for CBS-Viacom — Heard on the Street

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 8,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,994 shares to 8,294 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Fund Management has 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 92,865 shares. Vident Advisory Lc has 0.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 42,533 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt owns 585,754 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% or 10,214 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0.37% or 13.71M shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.37% or 38,443 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Polen Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 924 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.08% stake. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 1.63% or 111,011 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 2,865 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 32,153 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.44% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Beacon Fincl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,310 shares. Hilton Mgmt Lc holds 80 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 107,581 shares to 132,897 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 41,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,199 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).

