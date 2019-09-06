Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lifted Holding; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 1.90M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 5,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 70,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 75,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 661,255 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 924 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca). Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Davenport Lc has 529,730 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust Company has 0.34% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stillwater Ltd Com invested in 2.43% or 122,584 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 0.41% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.28% or 6,911 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 85,621 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Martin & Tn holds 0.51% or 18,539 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 66,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 2,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 2.26 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Lc holds 230,869 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 9,438 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Brinker holds 106,347 shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares to 16,692 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,982 shares to 223,165 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citrix a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,505 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co accumulated 404 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 0.03% stake. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc reported 40 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 11,869 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0% or 213 shares. Three Peaks Capital Limited Company reported 32,431 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Rdl Fincl accumulated 28,529 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt invested in 11,057 shares. First Long Island Investors Lc owns 2,591 shares. 24,754 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 73 shares.