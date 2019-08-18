Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose While High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Holding by $758,030; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined While Hourglass Capital Upped Its Holding

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.29 million shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,822 shares to 42,744 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,862 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 51,346 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 39,680 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 45,500 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated owns 1.01 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 44,774 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.27% stake. Sun Life holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 62,491 shares. Oakworth owns 1,262 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc holds 0.05% or 170,316 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.04% or 362,936 shares. Cna Financial accumulated 17,070 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 397,851 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.77 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive’s da Vinci – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.