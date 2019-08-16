Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose While Fiduciary Trust Company Cut by $653,016 Its Holding; Apg Asset Management Us Holds Stake in Udr (UDR)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 168.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.59M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 1.72 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR)

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 7,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 81,980 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 89,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,178 shares to 38,809 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 33,192 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 3,867 shares. 3,575 were reported by Murphy Mngmt. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,906 shares. Sanders Cap Lc stated it has 5.94 million shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust Mngmt Company has 5,092 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lowe Brockenbrough & Communications reported 28,580 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated owns 72,790 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 1.1% stake. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.2% or 8,691 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 9,384 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc owns 9,601 shares. Plancorp Ltd holds 0.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 8,865 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 7,149 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.11 million shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $225.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 111,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Ent Services accumulated 53 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.26% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 0.38% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 57,756 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 128,337 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies owns 0.13% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 7,024 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Korea Invest Corporation reported 313,916 shares. Pecaut And reported 2,918 shares stake. Verus Fincl Incorporated invested 0.15% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt has invested 0.74% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Arizona State Retirement owns 106,790 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 336,100 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.